Mexican production of heavy trucks down 16.1 percent in January

Monday, 12 February 2024 23:38:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Production of heavy trucks in Mexico decreased for the second consecutive time in January, falling 16.1 percent, year-over-year, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

The decline was driven by lower production at the American Freightliner (owned by the German Daimler Group) with a reduction of 24.1 percent or 2,587 units to total 8,141 units. This company is the largest producer of heavy trucks in the country with 52.2 percent of the total.

Of the total production of the first month of 2024, 95.2 percent was concentrated in three companies: Freightliner with 52.2 percent, International Truck with 32.4 percent and Paccar's unit in Mexico (Kenworth) with 10.7 percent. The production volume of the first two companies decreased by 24.1 percent and 11.4 percent. In contrast, Kenworth increased 11.6 percent, year-over-year.

In foreign trade, exports remained in negative territory for the third consecutive month. In January exports decreased 21.9 percent, year-over-year, to 11,891 units. That volume is the lowest in the last 20 months.

Of exports, Freightliner and International Truck decreased, 25.3 and 20.3 percent, respectively, year-over-year. In contrast, Kenworth rose 34.5 percent.

These three companies concentrate practically all exports. Freightliner contributed 61.8 percent, International Truck contributed 32.7 percent and Kenworth 5.5 percent.

Retail sales in the Mexican market increased 31 percent, year-over-year. With this increase, there is the 30th consecutive increase (since August 2021).

Inegi's production information comes from the 10 companies affiliated with the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (ANPACT) and from the unaffiliated company, Sparta Motors, which is owned by the Chinese company Shaanxi Automobile.