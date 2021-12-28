Mexican economic activity in October increases slightly

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 22:52:37 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican economic activity in October rose by 0.3 percent, year-over-year, but declined 0.2 percent, month-over-month, statistics agency Inegi said.

Inegi primary activities in October declined 3.2 percent, year-over-year, while secondary activities in October grew 1.6 percent, also on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, tertiary activities in October remained stable, with zero growth on a year-over-year analysis.

According to Inegi, primary and tertiary activities in October dropped 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent, month-over-month. On the other hand, secondary activities in October slightly improved 0.6 percent, also on a month-over-month basis.