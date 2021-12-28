﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican economic activity in October increases slightly

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 22:52:37 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican economic activity in October rose by 0.3 percent, year-over-year, but declined 0.2 percent, month-over-month, statistics agency Inegi said.

Inegi primary activities in October declined 3.2 percent, year-over-year, while secondary activities in October grew 1.6 percent, also on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, tertiary activities in October remained stable, with zero growth on a year-over-year analysis.

According to Inegi, primary and tertiary activities in October dropped 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent, month-over-month. On the other hand, secondary activities in October slightly improved 0.6 percent, also on a month-over-month basis.


Tags: South America  Brazil  North America  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Dec

Samarco’s creditors reject company’s debt payment plan
27 Dec

Anglo American Brazil investing $4.4 million in open innovation
22 Dec

CSN could reach investment grade, says analyst
09 Dec

Brazilian civil construction activity improves in October
01 Dec

Mexico to commence sunset review over the imports of ferromanganese from South Korea