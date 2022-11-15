﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

2022 steel consumption in most Latin American countries declines year-over-year

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 21:31:29 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

During the first eight months of the year, the consumption of rolled steel products in Latin America has declined by 10.2 percent on yearly basis, according to the region’s steel association Alacero.

In Chile, the decline reached 50.2 percent, in Peru 16.8 percent, in Brazil 2.7 percent and in Argentina by 1.5 percent, while in Colombia and Mexico the consumption has actually increased, by 13.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

The volume consumed during the period has reached 40.35 million mt, a figure higher than in the period before the Covid 19 pandemic.

According to Alacero, the total volume for 2022 is now expected to show a decline in the 5 percent to 6 percent range reaching a volume around 68 million mt.

In Brazil, the local steel institute IABr is expected to review its forecasts for steel production and consumption still during this month.

Alacero is hosting its congress during 16 and 17 November in Monterrey, Mexico, with focus on the sustainability of the steel industry.


Tags: Argentina Peru Colombia Chile Mexico Brazil South America Consumption 

Similar articles

Latin America's finished steel usage up one percent in January-April

24 Jun | Steel News

Latin American finished steel consumption and production remain relatively stable

22 Oct | Steel News

Latin American steel consumption and production fall year-to-date

21 Jun | Steel News

Latin American crude steel output down 3% in Jan-Aug

19 Sep | Steel News

Latin American steel output down one percent in Q1

24 Apr | Steel News

Latin America's finished steel usage up one percent in January-April

24 Jun | Steel News

Latin American finished steel consumption and production remain relatively stable

22 Oct | Steel News

Latin American steel consumption and production fall year-to-date

21 Jun | Steel News

Latin American crude steel output down 3% in Jan-Aug

19 Sep | Steel News

Latin American steel output down one percent in Q1

24 Apr | Steel News