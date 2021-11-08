﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican output and domestic sales of light vehicles declines in October

Monday, 08 November 2021 23:34:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican output of light vehicles in October decreased 25.9 percent, year-over-year, to 257,813 units, the nation’s statistics agency, Inegi, said on Monday, citing data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

According to Inegi, Mexican domestic sales of cars in October fell 9.1 percent, year-over-year, to 76,640 units. Following the same downtrend, Mexican exports of autos in October dropped 19.9 percent, year-over-year, to 224,535 units.

As for the accumulated period of January to October this year, Mexican production of cars reached 2.52 million units, 1.8 percent up, year-over-year.

Mexican domestic sales of light vehicles in the January-October period rose 11.4 percent, year-over-year, to 834,486 units.

Likewise, Mexican exports of autos in January-October totaled 2.23 million units, 5.6 percent up, year-over-year.


Tags: Mexico  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05 Nov

Vale and Posco sign MoU to develop cleaner steel products
04 Nov

Cosan acquiring private Brazilian port to boost its iron ore business
01 Nov

Vale sees net profit rise 33.6 percent in Q3
28 Oct

Minera Autlan goes from loss to profit in Q3
20 Oct

CSN and Minas Gerais state sign protocol of intentions for $5.4 billion investment