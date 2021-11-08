Mexican output and domestic sales of light vehicles declines in October

Monday, 08 November 2021 23:34:11 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican output of light vehicles in October decreased 25.9 percent, year-over-year, to 257,813 units, the nation’s statistics agency, Inegi, said on Monday, citing data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

According to Inegi, Mexican domestic sales of cars in October fell 9.1 percent, year-over-year, to 76,640 units. Following the same downtrend, Mexican exports of autos in October dropped 19.9 percent, year-over-year, to 224,535 units.

As for the accumulated period of January to October this year, Mexican production of cars reached 2.52 million units, 1.8 percent up, year-over-year.

Mexican domestic sales of light vehicles in the January-October period rose 11.4 percent, year-over-year, to 834,486 units.

Likewise, Mexican exports of autos in January-October totaled 2.23 million units, 5.6 percent up, year-over-year.