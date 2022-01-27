﻿
Ternium Mexico reaches HRC production milestone at its Pesqueria mill

Thursday, 27 January 2022 22:16:58 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican steelmaker Ternium Mexico reached an output milestone at its Pesqueria mill by producing 1 million mt of HRC, the company said. The company’s new hot-rolling mill has a capacity of 4.4 million mt/year.

Ternium Mexico said the Pesqueria rolling mill, located at its Pesqueria mill in the state of Nuevo Leon, commenced activities in June 2021. The rolling mill’s commissioning, the training of people and Covid-19 initially delayed the construction of the equipment. However, it managed to commence operations in H1 2021.


