﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s Wu’an Xin Feng to build HRC plant in Egypt

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 12:29:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Egypt is advancing its cooperation with Chinese companies to support the growth in the North African steel industry, with a new investment. The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has announced that it has signed an agreement with Chinese iron producer Wu’an Xin Feng to construct an electric arc furnace plant to produce hot rolled coil with an investment of up to $297 million.

The new plant will be the second HRC plant in Egypt along with the existing one owned by local steel producer Ezz Steel. The parties aim to export 70 percent of the new plant’s production, while the plant is expected to create around 1,200 jobs.

In addition, in November last year, SCZONE signed $15.6 billion in agreements with Chinese investors for 11 manufacturing and green hydrogen projects, including building quays and handling areas, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s cabinet of ministers also plans to invest $1 billion to build a flat steel complex with an annual production capacity of 1.8 million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Hrc Flats Egypt North Africa Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – Apr 24, 2024 

24 Apr | Longs and Billet

Ex-China HRC prices up slightly amid local gains, but sustainability of further rise doubtful

23 Apr | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 23, 2024

23 Apr | Longs and Billet

Ex-India HRC improve slightly but mills focus on improved prices in domestic market

23 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways, local prices expected to rise

22 Apr | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade prices rise amid as mills plan maintenance shutdowns

22 Apr | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 22, 2024   

22 Apr | Longs and Billet

US flat rolled prices steady at mid-month despite lack of availability

19 Apr | Flats and Slab

EU HRC prices drop again but may finally hit bottom, import prices firm up

19 Apr | Flats and Slab

Romanian mill cuts local HRC prices sharply amid challenging trade

19 Apr | Flats and Slab