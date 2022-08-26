Mexican delegation visits Venezuela’s Sidor regarding possible restart

Friday, 26 August 2022 19:53:54 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

A group of Mexican politicians visited the Venezuela’s state-run steelmaker Sidor this week to evaluate possibilities for cooperation to restart its operations.

The plant, with a 4.6 million mt per year crude steel capacity, is located in Ciudad Guayana, in the Bolivar state. The mill was privatized in 1997 and renationalized in 2008, with its production declining from 4.6 million mt in 2006 to 306 mt in 2016, subsequently halting its steel production. The mill now produces industrial gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon.

The Mexican delegation was received by the governor of the Bolivar state, Angel Marcado, and by representatives of the central government and of industries in Guayana.

According to the local newspaper El Universal, the parties have agreed on moving forward with studies on the subject, although no working plan or deadlines were announced.