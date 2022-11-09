﻿
English
Ternium posts lower net profit for the third quarter

Wednesday, 09 November 2022
       

Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium posted a net profit of $220 million for the third quarter of 2022, against $936.5 million in the previous quarter.

Under the same comparative basis, net sales declined to $4.13 billion from $4.44 billion, while the operational profit declined to $526 million from $1.07 billion.

By volume, shipments of steel products were roughly stable at 2.967 million mt, with revenues per mt declining to $1,364/mt from $1,471/mt.

The regional distribution of shipments during the third quarter has Mexico as main player (1.717 million mt), South America (584,000 mt) and other regions (666,000 mt).

Controlled by the Techint group, Ternium has production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and the US.


