Mexico to implement increased import tariffs on Brazilian steel products

Saturday, 13 December 2025 17:49:56 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Mexican senate has approved legislation that will increase import tariffs on 232 Brazilian products, effective January 1, 2026.

According to reports from the Brazilian press, the revised tariff rates will range between 20 and 35 percent, impacting sectors such as auto parts, textiles, home appliances, and steel products. These new tariffs will also apply to imports from China and nine other countries. 
 
While the specific categories of steel products affected by the bill have not been clearly defined, an analysis of export volumes from Brazil to Mexico between January and November 2025 suggests that semifinished products, such as slabs and billets, are likely to be among the main targets due to the significant quantities involved. 
 
During this period, Brazil exported a total of 438,541 mt of steel products to Mexico, with a value of $239 million. Of these, 421,691 mt, or 96 percent, valued at $219 million, were semifinished products. The remaining 16,850 mt, worth $20 million, primarily comprised HRC and rebars.

Tags: Mexico South America Quotas & Duties 

