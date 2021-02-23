Mexico commences AD sunset review on imports of Chinese seamless pipes

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 20:25:41 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, said it commenced an anti-dumping (AD) sunset review on imports of Chinese seamless pipes. The review follows a request from domestic producer Tubos de Acero de México, S.A. (TAMSA) filed on January 18, 2021.

Currently, imports of the product are subject to an AD duty of $1,252/mt. The AD levies were first imposed in 2013, and were last renewed on November 4, 2016 for a five-year period.

The imports of the product fall under HS codes 7304.19.02, 7304.19.91, 7304.19.99, 7304.39.12, 7304.39.13, 7304.39.91 and 7304.39.99.

SE said the review period will run from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, while the period of analysis starts on January 1, 2016, and ends on December 31, 2020.