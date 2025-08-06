 |  Login 
Mexican longs producer Simec posts a net loss for Q2 2025

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 01:49:29 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Simec posted a net loss of MXN 1.00 billion ($53.2 million) for Q2 2025, against a net profit of MXN 3.98 billion achieved in Q2 2024.

On a comparative basis, net sales declined by 16 percent to MXN 7.052 billion, production costs declined by 15 percent to MXN 5.381 billion, the gross profit declined by 18 percent to MXN 1.671 billion, and the operational profit declined by 20 percent to MXN 1.198 billion.

Net sales in the Mexican domestic market declined by 18 percent to MXN 3.948 billion, while sales in other countries declined by 14 percent to MXN 3.104 billion.

In volume, sales declined by 21 percent to 425,000 mt.

According to the company, in addition to the lower operational performance, the net loss in Q2 2025 reflects the impact of exchange rate variations.

Simec produces long products in Mexico, the US and Brazil.

USD = MXN 18.79 (August 05)


