Ternium results decline in Q4 2024

The steelmaker, Ternium, posted a net profit of $333 million for Q4 2024, against a net profit of $554 million in Q4 2023.

On a comparative basis, net sales declined by 21 percent to $3.876 billion, while the operational profit declined by 93 percent to $582 million.

In volume, shipments of steel products declined by 7 percent to 3.764 million mt, while iron ore shipments declined by 12 percent to 1.752 million mt.

The regional distribution of shipments during the third quarter has Mexico as a main player (1.970 million mt), followed by Brazil (965,000 mt), others in South America (496,000 mt), and other regions (333,000 mt).

Considering the total of 2024, Ternium’s net profit declined by 82 percent to $174 million, net sales were stable at $17.649 billion, and the operational profit declined by 43 percent to $1.263 billion, while shipments of steel products increased by 10 percent to 15.622 million mt and iron ore shipments increased by 56 percent to 6.426 million mt.

Controlled by the Techint group, Ternium, has production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, and the US.