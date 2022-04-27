﻿
Ternium posts higher net profit in Q1

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 22:25:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Latin American steelmaker Ternium posted a net profit of $857.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, against $706.7 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Under the same comparative period, net sales increased from $3.25 billion to $4.30 billion, while gross profit increased from $1.11 billion to $1.32 billion and operational profit increased from $905.8 million to $1.06 billion.

By volume, shipments of steel products declined from 3.099 million mt in Q1 2021 to 2.951 million mt in Q1 2022, but the lower volume was compensated by revenues per metric ton increasing from $1,026/mt to $1,427/mt.

Controlled by the Techint group, Ternium has production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and the US.


