Alacero names new director general

Thursday, 03 June 2021 19:55:02 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Latin America’s steel association, Alacero, has named a new director general to lead the entity. Alacero said Alejandro Wagner has replaced Francisco Leal as the association’s key executive.

Wagner took on the role on June 1 this year, as Leal returns to Mexico to “take on new challenges also in the steel industry.”

Alacero said Wagner has an extensive expertise within the steel industry and has also worked as a public official. Wagner’s appointment was approved by Alacero’s executive committee on May 18, the steel association said.