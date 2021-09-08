﻿
Mexican car output and exports decline in August

Wednesday, 08 September 2021
       

Mexican light vehicle output and exports dropped in August, both on a year-over-year basis, statistics agency Inegi said, using data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

Inegi said Mexican output of light vehicles in August declined 21.4 percent, year-over-year, to 237,040 units. Mexican exports of autos in August decreased 19.5 percent, year-over-year, to 212,687 units. On the other hand, Mexican domestic sales of cars in August slightly rose 1.4 percent, year-over-year, to 78,235 units.

As for the accumulated period of January to August this year, Mexican production of light vehicles improved 13.2 percent, year-over-year, to 2.05 million units. Mexican domestic sales of cars in the January-August period totaled 680,916 units, 16 percent up, year-over-year. Mexican exports of autos in January-August increased 15 percent, year-over-year, to 1.81 million mt.


