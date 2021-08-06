Mexican auto production and exports decline in July

Friday, 06 August 2021 20:12:36 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Both Mexican light vehicle output and exports declined in July, on a year-over-year basis, according to a report from statistics agency Inegi, using data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

Inegi said Mexican output of light vehicles in July was 221,843 units, 26.50 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican exports of cars in July dropped 23.63 percent, year-over-year, to 202,021 units. On the other hand, Mexican domestic sales of autos in July rose 12.67 percent, year-over-year, to 82,157 units.

As for the accumulated period of January to July this year, Mexican output of light vehicles grew 20.20 percent, year-over-year, to 1.81 million units. Likewise, Mexican domestic sales of cars in the January-July period reached 602,681 units, 18.29 percent up, year-over-year. Mexican exports of autos in January-July totaled 1.60 million units, 22.04 percent up, year-over-year, Inegi said.