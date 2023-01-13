Metalsa begins hiring 1,000 workers to manufacture chassis for Toyota in Mexico

Friday, 13 January 2023 22:55:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexico-based Metalsa, which manufactures metal parts for the automotive industry, began hiring more than 1,000 workers for its new plant in Guanajuato, Mexico, to supply more than 300,000 steel chassis per year for the Next Generation Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

The new Metalsa plant in Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato began construction in February 2022 and will begin operations next year. According to Metalsa's press release, the workers will be trained for a year in educational centers of the state government.

The investment by Metalsa, owned by the industrial conglomerate Grupo Proeza, will be $170 million to build the plant, located on an area of 63,000 square meters.

Data from the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA), the Toyota Tacoma truck is the one with the highest production in the country with around 461,000 units in all of 2022, followed by the General Motors Silverado double cab with 347,700 units. , followed by the Volkswagen Tiguan SUV with approximately 335,000 units.

In addition to Mexico, Metalsa has production plants in the United States, Thailand, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, China and India.