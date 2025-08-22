 |  Login 
Mexico’s Tyasa invests in bar finishing technology

Friday, 22 August 2025 15:35:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Mexican steel producer Tyasa has taken another strategic step to enhance its special bar quality (SBQ) production by partnering with Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies.

The company has placed an order for a new, patented pinion/rack drawing bench that will significantly improve the quality and efficiency of its bar finishing processes. The new system will be installed at Tyasa’s Veracruz plant and is scheduled to start operations by mid-2026.

The core of the investment is a 60 ton bar-to-bar drawing line equipped with Danieli’s pinion/rack drawing bench. Scheduled for installation at Veracruz, the new line is designed to process bars 18-65 mm in diameter, with up to 35 m/min in working speed.


Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking Automotive 

