Primetals to upgrade caster of Mexico’s TYASA for production of automotive grades

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will upgrade Mexican steelmaker Talleres y Aceros’ (TYASA) 6-strand billet, bloom, and beam-blank multi-format caster. The upgrade will enable the company to produce special bar quality (SBQ) steel grades for the Mexican automotive industry, which is currently experiencing significant growth leading to higher high-strength steel requirements.

The caster annually produces 1.2 million mt of 130-450 mm billets/blooms and 300 x 200 x 80 mm beam/blanks.

In addition to the multi-format caster, TYASA operates several other equipment supplied by Primetals Technologies, including an EAF Quantum electric arc furnace, two twin ladle furnaces, a twin vacuum degasser, a Castrip plant, and a reversing cold mill.