Production of light vehicles in Mexico declined in February

Mexico produced 317,178 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in February, 0.8 percent less than in February 2024, according to the local association of the auto industry, AMIA.

On a comparative basis, exports declined by 9.2 percent to 258,952 units and domestic sales increased by 2.9 percent to 117,679 units.

According to AMIA, February 2025 was the fourth higher February in terms of production, despite the decline on yearly basis, as the numbers remained above 300,000 units, pointing to an increase over the next months.

In relation to exports, the decline reflects a high basis for comparison, as the numbers of February 2024 were the highest ever for the month of February.

In view of AMIA, the domestic sales are pointing to conditions of increasing internal demand, to be confirmed over the next months.

The Mexican auto industry remains concerned about the US government plans to increase taxes on the import of Mexican products, which could negatively affect the profitability of the sector, as the economic model of the Mexican auto industry is focused on exports, with 80 percent in average destined to the US market.