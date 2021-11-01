﻿
English
Metalloinvest’s iron ore output up 1.1 percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 01 November 2021 12:29:59 (GMT+3)
       

Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, has announced its operational results for the first nine months this year.

Accordingly, in the given period Metalloinvest’s iron ore production amounted to 30.7 million mt, up by 1.1 percent year on year. The growth in production was due to increase in the average productivity of equipment. The company’s pellet production in the given period was 21.39 million mt, increasing by three percent year on year, amid the optimization of maintenance works.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period, the company’s crude steel production decreased by 2.5 percent year on year to 3.64 million mt.

Metalloinvest’s iron ore and pellet shipment volumes in the given period amounted to 5.54 million mt and 11.46 million mt, down 3.9 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.


