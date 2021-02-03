Metalloinvest’s iron ore output up 0.5 percent in 2020

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 14:54:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, has announced its operational results for 2020.

Accordingly, in the given period Metalloinvest’s iron ore and pellet production amounted to 40.43 million mt and 27.58 million mt, respectively, up 0.5 percent and down 1.8 percent as compared to 2019. The rise in the company’s iron ore production was due to an increase in productivity amid the processing of higher quality ore, while the decrease in the company’s pellet production was due to the reconstruction of pellet plant No. 3 at MGOK in the third quarter of last year. Meanwhile, the company’s crude steel production increased by two percent year on year to 4.96 million in the given year, mainly due to an increase in volumes at Ural Steel after the reconstruction of electric arc furnaces.

Metalloinvest’s iron ore and pellet shipment volumes in 2020 amounted to 7.91 million mt and 15.92 million mt, up 6.4 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively compared to 2019.

As for the fourth quarter, Metalloinvest’s iron ore production decreased by one percent to 10.07 million mt due to equipment repairs. Meanwhile, the company’s pellet production increased by 3.1 percent year on year to 6.81 million mt in the fourth quarter.