Metalloinvest to build second ball rolling facility at Alexey Ugarov OEMK

Friday, 15 October 2021 12:24:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-based leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron producer Metalloinvest has announced that it will build its second ball rolling facility (BRF No. 2) at its subsidiary Alexey Ugarov OEMK.

The annual production capacity of the new ball rolling facility is projected to be around 73,000 mt of rolled steel grinding balls with diameters of 20 mm, 40 mm and 60 mm.

The investment in the project will amount to over RUB 1.7 billion and will create 126 new jobs. The facility is scheduled to become operational in November 2023.

“The launch of BRF No. 2 will enable us to broaden our product mix and fully satisfy demand from Metalloinvest’s mining segment enterprises. We also plan to supply grinding balls to external customers,” Alexey Kushnarev, managing director of OEMK, said.

According to the statement, the new facility will supplement OEMK’s existing capacity. The capacity of BRF No. 1, launched in 2020, is planned to increase to about 46,000 mt of balls by the end of the year.