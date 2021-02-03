Metalloinvest increases output of upgraded BF No. 2 at Ural Steel

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 15:41:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-based leading steel producer Metalloinvest has announced that it is increasing the output at its upgraded blast furnace No. 2 at its subsidiary Ural Steel to its planned capacity of 2,000 mt of pig iron per day.

“Our investment projects are aimed at introducing advanced technological solutions and reducing our environmental footprint. Re-equipping the blast furnaces will reduce coke consumption and cut costs,” Nazim Efendiev, CEO of Metalloinvest, said.

With the blast furnace No. 2 operating at full capacity by the end of the year, the company expects to increase its total iron output to 2.7 million mt, including up to 1.5 million mt of commercial iron. The company plans to start reconstruction of blast furnace No. 3 in February 2021.

The upgraded blast furnace No. 2, which has a maximum capacity of 760,000 mt of pig iron per year, was launched in December last year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.