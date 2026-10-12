 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mechel's...

Mechel's Chelyabinsk steel plant ordered to pay RUB 2.2 billion to Novatek

Monday, 12 October 2026 11:33:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

A Russian arbitration court has ordered Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant (ChMK), part of Russian mining and steelmaking group Mechel, to pay RUB 2.2 billion ($26.3 million) to gas supplier Novatek-Chelyabinsk following a lawsuit filed in June this year, according to local media reports.

The Arbitration Court of the Chelyabinsk Region fully upheld the supplier's claims on October 7. The lawsuit was filed on June 29, while Mechel participated in the proceedings as a third party.

The case was heard behind closed doors, and the specific nature and breakdown of the RUB 2.2 billion claim have not been disclosed.

Previous disputes over gas payments ended in settlements

This is not the first financial dispute between ChMK and Novatek-Chelyabinsk. In April 2025, the gas supplier filed two lawsuits against the steelmaker over unpaid gas supplies, seeking a combined amount exceeding RUB 1.8 billion ($21.5 million).

The court initially ruled in favor of Novatek-Chelyabinsk in both cases. However, the parties subsequently reached settlement agreements.

ChMK also faced a separate claim

ChMK has also been involved in a separate legal dispute with Russian industrial equipment supplier Cryogenmash. In 2025, a Moscow arbitration court upheld Cryogenmash's claim for approximately RUB 882 million ($10.5 million) relating to contracts for the construction of a cryogenic air separation unit.

According to the claimant, payment difficulties began in mid-2024, while ChMK stopped financing the project in early 2025.

Tags: Russia CIS Mechel 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Similar articles

Mechel's revenue falls 23 percent in H1 2026 amid weak steel and coal markets

31 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts deeper net loss for 2025 amid sharp fall in revenue and EBITDA

30 Mar | Steel News

Mechel’s Q4 crude steel and coal outputs rise, outputs in 2025 decline

27 Mar | Steel News

Mechel signs Russian Railways rail supply contract

03 Mar | Steel News

Mechel plans to increase coal output in 2026 amid market recovery

08 Jan | Steel News

Mechel’s crude steel output increases in H1 2025, other outputs fall

29 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts lower coal output for Q1 amid weak demand

28 May | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts net loss for 2024, mostly lower outputs and sales

24 Feb | Steel News

Mechel suspends operations at coking coal mine in Kuzbass due to limited exports

26 Nov | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts lower crude steel and pig iron output for Jan-Sept

15 Nov | Steel News