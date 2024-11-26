Mechel suspends operations at coking coal mine in Kuzbass due to limited exports

Russia-based Southern Kuzbass Coal Company, a subsidiary of Russian miner and steelmaker Mechel, has suspended operations at the Olzherasskaya-Novaya coking coal mine due to limited export opportunities as a result of sanctions, lower coal prices, high costs and the shortage of railway infrastructure in the eastern part of the country, according to local media reports.

Olzherasskaya-Novaya is the second mine in Kuzbass to suspend its operations this year. However, coal mining at three open-pit mines and two other mines continues to be carried out at the planned volume.

Olzherasskaya-Novaya mine has an annual capacity of 1.8 million mt of coking coal.