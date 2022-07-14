﻿
Majestic Steel USA to acquire steel manufacturer and transport firm

Thursday, 14 July 2022 19:19:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Majestic Steel USA, Inc., a supplier of supply chain solutions and prime flat-rolled steel products across North America, has completed two strategic acquisitions in manufacturing and logistics.

Quicken Steel LLC, a manufacturer of steel buildings and components based in Claxton, Georgia, and Mercury Transport Inc., a transportation company based in Pittsburg, California, will become wholly owned divisions of Majestic Steel USA, Inc.

Quicken Steel will continue to operate independently while using Majestic resources to create synergies. With a niche in providing short lead-times and the quick installation of steel buildings, it's a downstream opportunity that aligns with Majestic's approach to growth and innovation.

The acquisition of Mercury Transport is a follow-on investment to Majestic's 2021 acquisition of Merit Steel USA, a West Coast based steel service center with locations in Pittsburg, CA, Fontana, CA, and Longview, WA.

Todd Leebow, President & CEO of Majestic Steel USA, said: "These strategic investments further Majestic's commitment to customer service, supply chain reliability, and innovation in steel. Quicken Steel is an opportunity for us to provide our existing solutions downstream where we believe steel is critical to the future of building. We were attracted to their growth-oriented business model, focus on short customer lead-times, and commitment to sustainability. These acquisitions build on our 2021 investments as we continue to expand our footprint across North America."


Tags: US North America M&A 

