Liberty Steel and Wire reduces production until late October

Friday, 27 September 2024 14:05:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Liberty Steel and Wire, a US-based subsidiary of UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel, has temporarily reduced production at its melt shop and rod mill in Peoria, Illinois, due to the ongoing challenges the US steel market is facing, including low-priced imports, SteelOrbis has heard. The company has also decided to minimize production at its wire mill.

The company will continue to fulfill existing orders and plans to restart the facilities in late October. The company’s management is reported to be evaluating the impact of this decision on the employees.

The Peoria plant, one of the largest wire and rod mills in the US, has an annual production capacity of 700,000 mt of steel.


