Liberty Ostrava to increase seamless pipe output for US market

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 11:48:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Czech Republic-based steelmaker Liberty Ostrava has announced that it intends to hire more than 1,000 new workers to support its drive to increase production of seamless pipes intended for the US oil drilling and transport markets.

The company’s pipe plant annually produces about 130,000 mt of seamless pipes. The company’s traditional US markets were closed in 2018 due to the imposition of export tariffs on European steel products, as SteelOrbis understands. However, the US decision to adjust its tariff policy will allow the company to increase its US production targets.

“We are looking forward to welcoming back our American customers. Though the US market represented around 40 percent of our sales, we have managed to not only fully replace it, but even secure higher sales of our products in Europe,” Libor Černý, head of the tube plant of Liberty Ostrava, said.