Latin American crude steel production declines in April

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 19:38:45 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The combined production of crude steel by Latin American countries declined to 5.18 million mt in April 2022, down 4.7 percent compared to April 2021, according to the region’s steel institute Alacero.

Brazilian crude steel production declined on yearly basis by 3.8 percent to 2.92 million mt, in Mexico declined by 6.2 percent to 1.52 million mt, in Argentina increased by 2.4 percent to 355,000 mt, in Colombia increased by 0.3 percent to 119,000 mt, and in Chile declined by 7.9 percent to 100,000 mt.

Other Latin American countries have shown sharp declines over the period, including Venezuela, where nationalized producer Sidor has a nameplate crude steel capacity of 4.6 million mt per year but only reported 2,000 mt production in April.

During the January-April period of 2022, the Latin American crude steel production declined on yearly basis by 1.6 percent to 20.68 million mt.


