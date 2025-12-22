Latin America steel market keeps slipping in October 2025

According to Latin American Steel Association (Alacero), the Latin American steel market continued to weaken in October 2025, with declining production, falling exports, rising imports and lower apparent consumption across the region.

Production trends: crude and rolled steel continue to fall

According to Alacero, crude steel production in Latin America amounted to 4.7 million mt in October, marking a 4.9 percent year-on-year decline. On a cumulative basis, crude steel output was 2.7 percent lower over the January-October period of 2025.

Rolled steel production followed a similar trajectory and output fell by 5.3 percent year on year in October, while cumulative rolled steel production in the January-October period of 2025 was down 3.9 percent compared with the same period of the previous year.

Apparent consumption remains under pressure

Alacero stated that apparent consumption of rolled steel in Latin America reached 6.3 million mt in October, reflecting a 1.1 percent year-on-year decrease. Despite the October contraction, apparent consumption showed a positive cumulative balance of 1.3 percent year on year in January-October 2025. Meanwhile, imported steel accounted for 40.6 percent of apparent consumption.

Trade flows: imports rise, exports fall

According to Alacero, steel imports into Latin America rose by 2.9 percent year on year in October, while cumulative imports for the first 10 months increased by 7.5 percent, with Brazil, Chile, and Argentina recording the most notable import growth. In contrast, exports continued to weaken. Regional exports totaled around 500,000 mt in October, down 2.5 percent year on year, while exports for the first ten month declined by 9.2 percent year on year.