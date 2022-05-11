﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Kobe Steel sees higher net profit for FY 2021-22

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 14:01:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd has issued its financial and operational results for the fiscal year 2021-22 ended March 31.

For the given period, Kobe Steel has reported a net profit of JPY 60.08 billion ($462.47 million), increasing from the net profit of JPY 23.23 billion recorded in the previous financial year. The company’s consolidated net sales revenues for the full financial year amounted to JPY 2.08 trillion ($16.02 billion), rising by 22.3 percent year on year, due to an increase in sales volume.

Kobe Steel produced 6.59 million mt of crude steel in the period in question, up 13.4 percent year on year. Kobe’s steel product sales volume in the given period rose by 11.4 percent to 5.27 million mt, compared to 4.73 million mt recorded in the previous financial year.

According to Kobe Steel, in the financial year 2021-22 its steel exports declined by 0.7 percent year on year to 1.28 million mt, while its domestic sales rose by 15.9 percent year on year to 3.99 million mt.

The company said that it expects its crude steel output and steel sales volume to amount to 6.70 million mt and 5.40 million mt respectively in FY 2022-23. In addition, Kobe Steel expects to report a net profit of JPY 60 billion and net sales revenues of JPY 2.37 trillion in the FY 2022-23.


Tags: crude steel Japan Far East steelmaking fin. Reports 

Similar articles

10 May

Nippon Steel posts net profit for FY 2021-22, outlook uncertain amid war
10 May

JFE Steel posts net profit for FY 2021-22
10 Feb

JFE Steel posts net profit for Apr-Dec, raises full-year profit forecast
08 Feb

Kobe Steel posts higher net profit for Apr-Dec, cuts output and sales forecast for FY 2021-22
03 Feb

Nippon Steel lowers annual revenue and crude steel output forecast for FY 2021-22
05 Nov

Kobe Steel posts net profit for H1, output and sales forecast for FY 2021-22 unchanged 
02 Nov

Nippon Steel achieves net profit in H1, expects record annual profit
05 Aug

Kobe Steel expects sales volume to rise amid higher demand from auto sector
03 Aug

Nippon Steel expects V-shaped performance recovery in FY 2021-22
12 May

Kobe Steel reports net profit for FY 2020-21