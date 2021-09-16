﻿
English
Kobe Steel orders plate finishing rolling mill to boost product supply

Thursday, 16 September 2021 11:18:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply a steel plate finishing rolling mill for the Kakogawa Works of Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel. Implementation is scheduled for late 2023 to early 2024.

The rolling mill will produce steel plates of thickness from 4.5 mm to 360 mm and width from 1,000 mm to 4,500 mm.

With the mill, Kobe Steel will strengthen its product supply system with stable quality and delivery times, as well as its development and manufacturing technologies for high-performance steel plates.


