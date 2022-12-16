﻿
Klöckner & Co delivers green steel to Siemens

Friday, 16 December 2022
       

Germany-based Klöckner & Co. has announced that it has delivered around 40 mt Co2-reduced “green steel”, via its subsidiary Becker Stahl-Service, to German company Siemens’s two plants in Frankfurt and Cham. Siemens Smart Infrastructure will test the product, which is galvanized sheet steel, in the manufacture of switchgear and power distribution systems. The steel in question is in the two most sustainable categories of green steel developed by Klöckner & Co. This means that Co2 emissions in the course of production were over 80 percent lower compared with conventional steel production.

“Further decarbonization along our value chain is a key component of our sustainability strategy. Reliable and experienced partners like Klöckner & Co are helping us achieve this. Together, we also aim to drive decarbonization in steel production through innovative products and solutions,” said Uli Bauer, Vice President Corporate Category Manager Metals, Siemens AG.

Both companies have ambitious sustainability targets. Therefore, they intend to expand their cooperation and one of the aims of the partnership is to open up access to larger quantities of green steel for Siemens.


