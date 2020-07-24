Kazakhstan’s crude steel output up 17.6 percent in June

Friday, 24 July 2020 12:23:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Kazakhstan's crude steel production rose by 17.6 percent year on year to 370,577 mt, according to the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. However, steel production results overall for the January-June period this year remained at lower levels compared to the same period of the previous year.

Accordingly, in the first half of this year Kazakhstan's crude steel production amounted to 1.826 million mt, down 12 percent year on year. On the other hand, Kazakhstan's flat steel production in the first half amounted to 1.166 million mt, rising by 12 percent year on year. In June alone, Kazakhstan's steel mills produced 220,671 mt of flats, up 7.7 percent year on year.

In the ferroalloys segment, in the January-June period Kazakhstan's production rose by 1.7 percent year on year to 1.097 million mt, with 178,686 mt of ferroalloys produced in June alone, up 16.2 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.