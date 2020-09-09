JSW’s crude steel output up five percent in August

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 10:13:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

JSW Steel, one of the largest Indian steelmakers, produced 1.32 million mt of crude steel in August this year, increasing by five percent compared to 1.25 million mt recorded in August 2019 and increasing by six percent compared to 1.24 million mt in July, the company stated in a press release.

In addition, in the same month the company produced 980,000 mt of flat rolled products, increasing by 15 percent, while it produced 232,000 mt of long rolled products, down by 20 percent, both year on year.

JSW Steel’s average capacity utilization increased to 88 percent in August, against 83 percent in July.