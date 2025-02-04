JSW Steel announces major expansion project at Dolvi

Indian steel producer JSW Steel has ordered the installation of a 350-ton BOF converter, as well as a twin ladle furnace, gas cleaning plant and corresponding automation systems, at its Dolvi plant, according to Germany-based plant maker SMS Group. The project will increase the annual capacity of the mill by 3.7 million mt and is expected to be operational in 2026.

The new BOF converter, one of the largest to be installed in India, includes an advanced oxygen lance system capable of a maximum blowing capacity of 1,250 Nm3/min, which will significantly enhance the efficiency of the plant. The facility will also be equipped with the latest-technology automation systems.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in March last year JSW Steel chose SMS Group to construct a state-of-the-art blast furnace with a 4.5 million mt annual production capacity. The blast furnace is scheduled to be activated in 2026.