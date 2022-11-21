﻿
John Deere will invest $55 million in Monterrey, Mexico

Monday, 21 November 2022 21:21:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

US farm equipment maker Deere & Co. will invest USD $55 million in one of its plants in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the governor of the state Samuel Garcia announced on Friday.

The investment will be to produce three models of skid steers and nine models of mower conditioners next year, the government of Nuevo Leon reported in a press release.

The new investment will create 400 jobs. It currently has 3,000 workers in the three plants in Nuevo Leon. Also, it has two factories in Saltillo, Coahuila (tractors and components).


Tags: Mexico North America 

