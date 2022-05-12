Jindal Stainless to supply stainless steel to Alstom for development of rapid train system in India

Thursday, 12 May 2022 12:11:31 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) will supply 2,000 mt of stainless steel to the local arm of Alstom, France, for development of train sets for India’s first regional rapid transit system (RRTS), a company statement said on Thursday, May 12.

“Jindal Stainless is supplying stainless steel to Alstom for developing technologically-advanced and state-of-the-art train sets for this project,'' the company said.

“The company will be supplying 2,000 metric tons of stainless steel developing 210 train sets under this project,” it said.

Several components, including sidewall skins, brackets, end walls, sole bars, cantrails, roofs, and under-frames are being developed using stainless steel.

Stainless steel provides the RRTS train sets with light weight and high crash-resistance, thereby making them energy efficient.