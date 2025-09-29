Jindal Steel doubles Angul steel mill capacity with new 5 million mt BF

Jindal Steel Limited (JSL) has commissioned a new 5 million mt per year blast furnace at its Angul steel mill in Odisha, as part of its $2.56 billion expansion project, the company announced on Monday, September 29.

With the commissioning of the new blast furnace, the production capacity of the Angul steel mill has doubled to 9 million mt per year. Upon full completion of the expansion program, the plant is expected to reach 12 million mt per year, strengthening its role as one of the largest integrated steel facilities in India.

One of the world’s biggest blast furnaces

The newly launched blast furnace, named “Bhagavati Subhadrika II”, has a useful volume of 5,499 m³, ranking among the largest and most advanced blast furnaces in the world, according to JSL.

Future expansion roadmap

JSL’s future plans at Angul include the development of a dedicated port at Paradeep, Odisha, a slurry pipeline and coal pipe conveyor to enhance supply chain efficiency, as well as a new power plant and coke oven facilities. These investments aim to strengthen the company’s integrated steel production capabilities and support India’s growing steel demand