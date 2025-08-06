 |  Login 
Odisha starts land acquisition process for JSW Steel-POSCO greenfield mill project

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 09:55:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has commenced the process of land acquisition in the Keonjhar district for a $4.6 billion greenfield steel mill proposed to be constructed by a joint venture of JSW Steel Limited and South Korea’s POSCO, a government official said on Wednesday, August 6.

The joint venture company will need to deposit the necessary funds for the government to acquire two land sites identified for the 5 million mt per year capacity project, the official said.

The new project will give a fresh boost to steel projects in the state, which in 2017 has suffered a setback when POSCO abandoned a greenfield steel mill project to be located near the port town of Paradip.


