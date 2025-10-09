 |  Login 
Jindal India Limited commissions new downstream steel mill in West Bengal

Thursday, 09 October 2025 11:19:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Jindal India Limited (JIL), part of the B.C. Jindal Group and a leading manufacturer of pipes and cold rolled steel, has commissioned a new downstream steel mill in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal. The project involves an investment of $169 million, the company said in a statement on Thursday, October 9.

The new facility adds 600,000 mt per year of capacity, expanding JIL’s total production from 1 million mt to 1.6 million mt per year. The expansion will enhance output of coated products, pipe products, and road safety barriers. In particular, production capacity for coated flat products will increase by 60 percent, for pipe products by 40 percent, and safety barriers by 75 percent, the company stated.

Future investment plans in Odisha

In July 2025, JIL received approval from the Odisha state government to build a new integrated steel plant in the state, involving an investment of $420 million in the first phase. The project will include a 960,000 mt per year flat steel production facility, with commercial operations scheduled to begin in 2027.

Jindal India Limited specializes in producing steel pipes, pipelines, galvanized and color-coated rolled products, cold rolled coils, and steel products for the oil and gas industry. The company currently operates two plants in Jangalpur and Ranikhat, both located in West Bengal.


