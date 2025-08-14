 |  Login 
India’s JSL commissions Primetals to modernize plate mill

Thursday, 14 August 2025 13:10:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

India’s Jindal Steel Limited (JSL) has partnered with UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies to carry out a major automation upgrade at its 5-meter plate mill in Angul, Odisha. Primetals Technologies will supply new hardware and migrate the existing application software for the mill’s main rolling area.

Technical capacity of the mill

JSL's 5-meter plate mill has an annual capacity of 1.2 million mt and produces plates with thicknesses in the range of 5-350 mm and widths spanning 900-4,800 mm. By retaining key automation functions, such as the Human-Machine Interface (HMI), operators will be familiar with the system from day one, reducing the ramp-up period and enabling a quicker return to full production.

Solving downtime issues

The current outdated automation system is one of the main causes of unplanned production halts. With the new system, downtime will be minimized, production will run more smoothly, and spare parts availability will be ensured long-term.


