Indian stainless steel producers seek antidumping levy on imports

Monday, 11 August 2025 10:12:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian domestic stainless steel producers have filed a petition with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) seeking antidumping (AD) duties on cheap imports causing injury to local producers, Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) managing director Abhyuday Jindal said in a statement on Monday, August 11.

The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) has filed the petition on behalf of domestic producers, seeking investigations into dumping from select countries, and is waiting to hear from the DGTR, Jindal said.

He said that generally the DGTR takes two to three months to commence dumping investigations.

For a very long time we have been suffering from substandard dumped material from countries like China, Vietnam and Indonesia, and are looking at now even greater global uncertainties following the US imposing 50 percent tariffs on imports from India, he said.

India’s stainless steel imports in 2024-25 has been estimated at 1.73 million mt.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Jindal 

