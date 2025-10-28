 |  Login 
Jindal India commences coated steel sheet supplies to white goods manufacturers

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 12:40:09 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Jindal India Limited (JIL), part of B. C. Jindal Group, has commenced commercial supplies of coated steel sheets to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the white goods industry, a company statement said on Tuesday, October 28.

It said that coated steel sheets will be supplied to leading white goods industry brands, including LG, Whirlpool, and Godrej, for use in the manufacturing of goods like washing machines, air conditioners, and other home appliances.

This move is in line with our endeavor to establish a strong presence in India’s fast-growing white goods market and further strengthen our presence across key industries in the country,” the company said in the statement.

The company expects a 20 percent rise in total revenues from supplies of coated steel sheets, the company added.


