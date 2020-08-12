﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

JFE Steel likely to bring forward closure of blast furnace at Keihin

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 15:06:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corporation has said that it may bring forward its restructuring plans, including closure of a blast furnace at its Keihin plant, in the face of the downturn in steel demand amid the coronavirus.

As SteelOrbis reported in March this year, the steelmaker had decided to halt production at blast furnace No. 2 at its East Japan Works (Keihin) plant in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, reducing its total crude steel production capacity by around 13 percent or almost 4 million mt.


Tags: JFE Steel  Japan  Coronavirus  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

JFE expects net loss of JPY 100 billion for full year
07  Aug

EUROFER: EU steel exports fall in January-April
06  Aug

Kobe Steel expects its sales volume to decline sharply
04  Aug

Nippon Steel expects its production to recover
22  Jul

Toyota’s local output to recover in August amid strong global demand