JFE Steel likely to bring forward closure of blast furnace at Keihin

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 15:06:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corporation has said that it may bring forward its restructuring plans, including closure of a blast furnace at its Keihin plant, in the face of the downturn in steel demand amid the coronavirus.

As SteelOrbis reported in March this year, the steelmaker had decided to halt production at blast furnace No. 2 at its East Japan Works (Keihin) plant in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, reducing its total crude steel production capacity by around 13 percent or almost 4 million mt.