JFE Steel expects 600,000 mt production loss after flooding at Chiba works

Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel announced on September 25 that heavy rainfall in August and further flooding caused by Typhoon No. 25 in September are expected to result in a production loss of approximately 600,000 mt at the Chiba district of its East Japan Works, with the estimate subject to revision as restoration progresses.

Fresh flooding prolongs production disruption

Although operations had gradually resumed at equipment restored following the August flooding, efforts to return the blast furnace to normal operations were still underway when the typhoon flooded additional facilities, prolonging the expected disruption. Restoration work continues, with no injuries reported from the latest incident.

Delivery delays affect some products

JFE Steel stated that deliveries of certain products have been delayed and that it is coordinating with customers to minimize supply disruptions, while continuing to assess the impact on production and financial results. The company has prioritized safety in restoring equipment and normalizing operations.