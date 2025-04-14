 |  Login 
Japan’s JBIC provides loan to JFE Steel for Blackwater acquisition

Monday, 14 April 2025 13:29:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese state-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has announced that, together with domestic financial institutions Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and MUFG Bank, Ltd., it has co-provided a loan of JPY 57 billion ($399.05 million) to Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel.

The loan will be used to finance the funds necessary for JFE Steel to buy a stake in Whitehaven Coal’s Blackwater coal mine in Queensland, Australia. With this investment, the Japanese steelmaker plans to secure coking coal supply for its steelmaking operations in the long term.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Japan Far East Steelmaking Decarbonization JFE Steel 

