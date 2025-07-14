 |  Login 
Japan’s JFE Steel to sell steelmaking equipment at Keihin plant

Monday, 14 July 2025 15:10:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Netherlands-based Hilco Industrial has announced that in partnership with Japan-based SEALS Co., Ltd. they have signed an agreement with Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corporation to facilitate the sale of key steel production equipment from the latter’s Keihin plant.

The assets include continuous galvanizing lines Nos. 2 and 3, a coil preparation line, a hot strip mill, a pickling line and a 5-stand tandem cold mill. “We look forward to working with SEALS Co., Ltd. and JFE Steel Corporation to bring these important steel production assets to market. This sale represents a unique opportunity for steel producers to acquire highly valuable assets,” Michael Bouland, executive vice president at Hilco Industrial, said.

According to the statement, these production lines have a proven track record of supporting large-scale operations and now present a premier opportunity for firms seeking to develop or expand their manufacturing infrastructure.


