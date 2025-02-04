Japan’s JFE Steel to supply green steel to wide range of customers via distributor

Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corporation has announced that it will supply its green steel under the brand JGreeX™ to steel pipe and tube distributor JFE Shoji Pipe & Fitting Corporation (JKK), marking the first time JFE Steel is selling green steel to the steel pipe industry.

Accordingly, selling the product in question through JKK will allow JFE Steel to create a sales system to fulfill small shipments and quick deliveries as well as to supply its JGreeX™ to a wide range of customers. As a result, the Japanese steelmaker will continue contributing to the decarbonization of the supply chains.